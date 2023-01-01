Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

70,742 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H45MH219747

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,742 KM

AWD
CVT

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

