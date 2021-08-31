Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Seltos

34,953 KM

Details Description Features

$30,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,595

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

  1. 7805289
  2. 7805289
  3. 7805289
  4. 7805289
  5. 7805289
  6. 7805289
  7. 7805289
  8. 7805289
  9. 7805289
  10. 7805289
  11. 7805289
  12. 7805289
  13. 7805289
  14. 7805289
  15. 7805289
  16. 7805289
  17. 7805289
  18. 7805289
  19. 7805289
  20. 7805289
  21. 7805289
  22. 7805289
  23. 7805289
  24. 7805289
  25. 7805289
  26. 7805289
  27. 7805289
Contact Seller

$30,595

+ taxes & licensing

34,953KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7805289
  • Stock #: 53199B
  • VIN: KNDEUCAA4M7053199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LUNAR ORANGE(M3R) METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 53199B
  • Mileage 34,953 KM

Vehicle Description

This Gorgeous Seltos Features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, AWD & Backup Camera!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/



SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.

EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Kia

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 80,500 KM
$36,595 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,707 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Optima EX
 201,000 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

Call Dealer

905-377-XXXX

(click to show)

905-377-1382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory