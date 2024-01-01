$30,750+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS |AWD | AUTO | LOWKM
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS |AWD | AUTO | LOWKM
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$30,750
+ taxes & licensing
18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCL7MM206408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0930
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
2021 Mazda CX-30