2021 Mazda CX-30

18,000 KM

Details Features

$30,750

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCL7MM206408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0930
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

2021 Mazda CX-30