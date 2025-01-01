$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1121
- Mileage 33,400 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD in a striking red color is designed to leave a lasting impression with its all-wheel drive system, ensuring exceptional handling in various road conditions. This SUV boasts a dynamic exterior complemented by stylish alloy wheels, while the black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable environment for both driver and passengers.
Inside, enjoy premium features such as heated seats and a leather steering wheel that add a touch of luxury to every drive. The smart device integration and Bluetooth connection keep you effortlessly connected, while the backup camera and brake assist enhance your peace of mind on the road.
Equipped with advanced driver assistance technologies like lane assist and adaptive cruise control, this Mazda CX-30 prioritizes safety without compromising on technology. The interior trim with metal-look accents and leatherette door trim inserts adds a refined touch to the cabin.
This versatile SUV is perfect for families and individuals who value safety, style, and the latest tech features. Reach out to our dealership for more information and take the first step in making this remarkable vehicle yours.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Cobourg Mazda
+ taxes & licensing>
905-372-1820