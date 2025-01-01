$28,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo GT Turbo Premium AWD
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo GT Turbo Premium AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY2MM251671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25544A
- Mileage 59,002 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Grand Touring WITH PREMIUM 112,792 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 42,771 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo GT Turbo Premium 37,287 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cobourg Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2021 Mazda CX-30