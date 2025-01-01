Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

59,002 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
13139212

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
59,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY2MM251671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25544A
  • Mileage 59,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

