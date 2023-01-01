2021 Mazda CX-5

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 8 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10218135

10218135 Stock #: 23153A

23153A VIN: JM3KFBDM4M0103614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23153A

Mileage 50,876 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.