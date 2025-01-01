$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS FWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFACM7M0129507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,505 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
