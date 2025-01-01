Menu
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

97,491 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Preferred Hatchback MANUAL

12910442

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Preferred Hatchback MANUAL

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,491KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPAML3M1350026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

