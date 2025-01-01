$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Preferred Hatchback MANUAL
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,491KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPAML3M1350026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,491 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
