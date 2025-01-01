$30,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT Grand Touring 6MT
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5
GT Grand Touring 6MT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAD72M0458667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U1125
- Mileage 40,685 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT Grand Touring 6MT 40,685 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 71,725 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 16,949 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cobourg Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5