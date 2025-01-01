Menu
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

40,685 KM

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT Grand Touring 6MT

12775127

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT Grand Touring 6MT

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 12775127
  2. 12775127
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAD72M0458667

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # U1125
  Mileage 40,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820

$30,999

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2021 Mazda Miata MX-5