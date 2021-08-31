Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

16,557 KM

Details Description Features

$83,989

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

Contact Seller
Standard Range AUTO PILOT+MORE!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

16,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8075695
  Stock #: W5504
  VIN: 5YJYGDED0MF119451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5504
  • Mileage 16,557 KM

Vehicle Description

This Model Y is like new! Standard range, RWD, auto pilot, heated leather seats, navigation, glass roof, back-up cameras, power seat, power hatch and more. Beautiful White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
4X2
GPS System
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

