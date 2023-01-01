Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota 4Runner

17,459 KM

Details Description Features

$53,819

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,819

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-ONLY 17,549 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-ONLY 17,549 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10285503
  2. 10285503
  3. 10285503
  4. 10285503
  5. 10285503
  6. 10285503
  7. 10285503
  8. 10285503
  9. 10285503
  10. 10285503
  11. 10285503
  12. 10285503
  13. 10285503
  14. 10285503
  15. 10285503
  16. 10285503
  17. 10285503
  18. 10285503
  19. 10285503
  20. 10285503
  21. 10285503
  22. 10285503
  23. 10285503
  24. 10285503
  25. 10285503
  26. 10285503
  27. 10285503
  28. 10285503
Contact Seller

$53,819

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285503
  • Stock #: W6081A
  • VIN: JTENU5JR1M5873846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 17,459 KM

Vehicle Description

This SR5 has ONLY 17,459 KMS! Features: BLACK OUT BADGES, HOOD DEFLECTOR, CARGO LINER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, RUNNING BOARDS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2017 Toyota Sienna S...
 130,551 KM
$33,966 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE...
 35,780 KM
$31,897 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 47,618 KM
$54,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory