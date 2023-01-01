$53,819+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
SR5-ONLY 17,549 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$53,819
- Listing ID: 10285503
- Stock #: W6081A
- VIN: JTENU5JR1M5873846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 17,459 KM
Vehicle Description
This SR5 has ONLY 17,459 KMS! Features: BLACK OUT BADGES, HOOD DEFLECTOR, CARGO LINER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, RUNNING BOARDS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
