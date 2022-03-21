$33,905+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2021 Toyota C-HR
Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$33,905
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8926861
- Stock #: W5682
- VIN: JTNKHMBX9M1096919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 23,523 KM
Vehicle Description
This LIMITED is the TOP PACKAGE and features: TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, CARGO LINER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, 8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.