2021 Toyota C-HR

23,523 KM

Details Description Features

$33,905

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Limited LIMITED-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

23,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8926861
  • Stock #: W5682
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX9M1096919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 23,523 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIMITED is the TOP PACKAGE and features: TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, CARGO LINER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, 8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

