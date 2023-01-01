Menu
2021 Toyota C-HR

32,915 KM

$32,717

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

XLE Premium XLE PREMIUM-HTD STEERING+HTD SEATS+MORE!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9651064
  • Stock #: W5919
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX4M1119538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 32,915 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE PREMIUM has ONLY 32,915 KMS! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

