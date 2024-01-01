$34,879+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
HYBRID HYBRID-SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+BEAUTIFUL ALLOYS+MORE!
2021 Toyota Camry
HYBRID HYBRID-SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+BEAUTIFUL ALLOYS+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$34,879
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,445 KM
Vehicle Description
This super clean HYBRID-SE UPGRADE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 9 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, SPORT GRILLE, FRONT AND REAR FASCIA AND MORE. Gorgeous White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vandermeer Toyota
Vandermeer Toyota
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437