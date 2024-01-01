Menu
This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLEUTOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota Corolla

42,499 KM

$25,485

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

VIN 5YFBPMBE3MP155867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CA012A
  • Mileage 42,499 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLEUTOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

