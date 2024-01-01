$25,485+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$25,485
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CA012A
- Mileage 42,499 KM
Vehicle Description
This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLEUTOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
905-372-5437