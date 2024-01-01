$24,987+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF-HTD STEERING+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,422 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-SE UPGRADE is EXTRA CLEAN! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report
Vehicle Features
