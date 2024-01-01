Menu
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-SE UPGRADE is EXTRA CLEAN! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report

2021 Toyota Corolla

60,422 KM

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF-HTD STEERING+MORE!

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF-HTD STEERING+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

60,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBEXMP091366

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,422 KM

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-SE UPGRADE is EXTRA CLEAN! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Corolla