This ONE OWNER, WELL SERVICED-LE features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLEUTOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota Corolla

54,957 KM

$24,903

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE-ONE OWNER!

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE-ONE OWNER!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$24,903

+ taxes & licensing

54,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE9MP258100

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TA070A
  • Mileage 54,957 KM

This ONE OWNER, WELL SERVICED-LE features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLEUTOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$24,903

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Corolla