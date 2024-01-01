$27,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE UPGRADE-ONLY 3,047 KMS!
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE UPGRADE-ONLY 3,047 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 3,047 KM
Vehicle Description
This SE UPGRADE PKG has ONLY 3,047 KMS! Features: 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Galactic Aqua Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vandermeer Toyota
Vandermeer Toyota
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437