2021 Toyota Corolla

This SE UPGRADE PKG has ONLY 3,047 KMS! Features: 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Galactic Aqua Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

3,047 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback SE UPGRADE-ONLY 3,047 KMS!

Hatchback SE UPGRADE-ONLY 3,047 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

3,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE8M3129732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 3,047 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE UPGRADE PKG has ONLY 3,047 KMS! Features: 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Galactic Aqua Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

