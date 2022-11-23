Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

15,989 KM

Details Description Features

$35,813

+ tax & licensing
$35,813

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$35,813

+ taxes & licensing

15,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9328999
  Stock #: W5779
  VIN: JTDBAMDEXMJ001336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,989 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-PREMIUM PKG has ONLY 15,989 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 15 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

