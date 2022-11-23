$35,813+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid HYBRID PREMIUM-LEATHER+PWR SEAT+MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$35,813
- Listing ID: 9328999
- Stock #: W5779
- VIN: JTDBAMDEXMJ001336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,989 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-PREMIUM PKG has ONLY 15,989 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 15 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
