Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

16,804 KM

Details Description Features

$27,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,984

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE-HTD WHEEL+SUNROOF+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE-HTD WHEEL+SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9461005
  2. 9461005
  3. 9461005
  4. 9461005
  5. 9461005
  6. 9461005
  7. 9461005
  8. 9461005
  9. 9461005
  10. 9461005
  11. 9461005
  12. 9461005
  13. 9461005
  14. 9461005
  15. 9461005
  16. 9461005
  17. 9461005
  18. 9461005
  19. 9461005
  20. 9461005
  21. 9461005
  22. 9461005
  23. 9461005
  24. 9461005
  25. 9461005
Contact Seller

$27,984

+ taxes & licensing

16,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461005
  • Stock #: W5854
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE3MP240773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5854
  • Mileage 16,804 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-LE UPGRADE is LIKE NEW! Features: ONLY 16,804 KMS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 16,804 KM
$27,984 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra S...
 182,943 KM
$22,891 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus NX 300 F ...
 26,069 KM
$45,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory