2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$52,903
- Listing ID: 10416264
- Stock #: W6131
- VIN: 5TDGBRCH0MS049474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 77,854 KM
Vehicle Description
This HYBRID XLE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Celestial Silver exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
