2021 Toyota Highlander

77,854 KM

$52,903

+ tax & licensing
$52,903

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$52,903

+ taxes & licensing

77,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10416264
  • Stock #: W6131
  • VIN: 5TDGBRCH0MS049474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 77,854 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID XLE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Celestial Silver exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

