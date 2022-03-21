2021 Toyota Highlander

$66,952 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8710676

8710676 Stock #: W5647A

W5647A VIN: 5TDDBRCH0MS014842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 27,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.