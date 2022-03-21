Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

27,135 KM

Details Description Features

$66,952

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,952

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited LIMITED-COOLED SEATS+PANORAMIC SUNROOF+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited LIMITED-COOLED SEATS+PANORAMIC SUNROOF+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8710676
  2. 8710676
  3. 8710676
  4. 8710676
  5. 8710676
  6. 8710676
  7. 8710676
  8. 8710676
  9. 8710676
  10. 8710676
  11. 8710676
  12. 8710676
  13. 8710676
  14. 8710676
  15. 8710676
  16. 8710676
  17. 8710676
  18. 8710676
  19. 8710676
  20. 8710676
  21. 8710676
  22. 8710676
  23. 8710676
  24. 8710676
  25. 8710676
  26. 8710676
  27. 8710676
  28. 8710676
  29. 8710676
Contact Seller

$66,952

+ taxes & licensing

27,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8710676
  • Stock #: W5647A
  • VIN: 5TDDBRCH0MS014842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 27,135 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful LIMITED HYBRID Features: TOYOTA HOOD DEFLECTOR, CARGO LINER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARIFI, QI WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 3RD ROW SEATS, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2016 Toyota Sienna S...
 137,039 KM
$29,907 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 14,419 KM
$56,882 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 16,796 KM
$69,456 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory