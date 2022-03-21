$66,952+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited LIMITED-COOLED SEATS+PANORAMIC SUNROOF+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$66,952
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8710676
- Stock #: W5647A
- VIN: 5TDDBRCH0MS014842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 27,135 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful LIMITED HYBRID Features: TOYOTA HOOD DEFLECTOR, CARGO LINER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARIFI, QI WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 3RD ROW SEATS, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.