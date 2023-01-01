Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

44,469 KM

Details Description Features

$50,892

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,892

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

  1. 9648106
  2. 9648106
  3. 9648106
  4. 9648106
  5. 9648106
  6. 9648106
  7. 9648106
  8. 9648106
  9. 9648106
  10. 9648106
  11. 9648106
  12. 9648106
  13. 9648106
  14. 9648106
  15. 9648106
  16. 9648106
  17. 9648106
  18. 9648106
  19. 9648106
  20. 9648106
  21. 9648106
  22. 9648106
  23. 9648106
  24. 9648106
  25. 9648106
  26. 9648106
  27. 9648106
  28. 9648106
  29. 9648106
  30. 9648106
Contact Seller

$50,892

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9648106
  • Stock #: W5911
  • VIN: 5TDDZRBH9MS130263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 44,469 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER DEALER SERVICED-LIMITED features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 14,871 KM
$35,977 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XS...
 13,234 KM
$38,983 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 51,859 KM
$45,933 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory