2021 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 9648106
- Stock #: W5911
- VIN: 5TDDZRBH9MS130263
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 44,469 KM
This ONE OWNER DEALER SERVICED-LIMITED features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
