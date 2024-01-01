$31,994+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade UPGRADE+TECH PKG-HUD+10 SPEAKER JBL+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$31,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 59,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Plug it in or gas and go-this PRIUS PRIME-UPGRADE-TECHNOLOGY package HAS IT ALL! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 11.6 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 10 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, UNIQUE 15 INCH ALLOYS, QUAD LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
