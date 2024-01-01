Menu
Plug it in or gas and go-this PRIUS PRIME-UPGRADE-TECHNOLOGY package HAS IT ALL! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 11.6 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 10 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, UNIQUE 15 INCH ALLOYS, QUAD LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota Prius

59,271 KM

$31,994

$31,994 + tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade UPGRADE+TECH PKG-HUD+10 SPEAKER JBL+MORE!

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade UPGRADE+TECH PKG-HUD+10 SPEAKER JBL+MORE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$31,994

$31,994 + taxes & licensing

59,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKAMFP8M3171388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 59,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Prius