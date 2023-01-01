Menu
2021 Toyota Prius

43,060 KM

$38,702

+ tax & licensing
$38,702

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Prius

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade PLUG IN HYBRID+TECH PKG-FULLY EQUIPPED!

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade PLUG IN HYBRID+TECH PKG-FULLY EQUIPPED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$38,702

+ taxes & licensing

43,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755194
  • Stock #: W5935A
  • VIN: JTDKAMFPXM3164717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 43,060 KM

Vehicle Description

PLUG IT IN OR GAS AND GO-the previous owner avg 1.8 L/100! This PRIME TECHNOLOGY PKG is FULLY EQUIPPED and features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, 11.6 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 10 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, INTELLIGENT CLEARANCE SONAR WITH INTELLIGENT PARK ASSIST, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, UNIQUE 15 INCH ALLOYS, QUAD LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Super clean Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

