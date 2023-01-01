Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

4,670 KM

Details Description Features

$37,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE-ONLY 4,670 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE-ONLY 4,670 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10396773
  2. 10396773
  3. 10396773
  4. 10396773
  5. 10396773
  6. 10396773
  7. 10396773
  8. 10396773
  9. 10396773
  10. 10396773
  11. 10396773
  12. 10396773
  13. 10396773
  14. 10396773
  15. 10396773
  16. 10396773
  17. 10396773
  18. 10396773
  19. 10396773
  20. 10396773
  21. 10396773
  22. 10396773
  23. 10396773
  24. 10396773
  25. 10396773
  26. 10396773
  27. 10396773
Contact Seller

$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396773
  • Stock #: W6125
  • VIN: 2T3W1RFV9MC142882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 4,670 KM

Vehicle Description

YES! This XLE has ONLY 4,670 KMS! ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE. Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 23,719 KM
$47,977 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 ON...
 55,725 KM
$29,956 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra S...
 19,851 KM
$57,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory