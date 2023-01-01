Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

75,150 KM

$40,898

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONE OWNER-BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

75,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621917
  • Stock #: CZ062A
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFVXMW113811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,150 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: CARGO LINER, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS, TRAILER HITCH AND WIRE, ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

