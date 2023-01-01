Menu
This ONE OWNER-TRAIL EDITION is in great shape! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS, 3,500 LBS TOWING CAPACITY, TOYOTA HITCH/WIRE AND MORE. Gorgeous Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota RAV4

57,696 KM

$39,987

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

Trail TRAIL-COOLED SEATS+3,500 LBS TOWING!

2021 Toyota RAV4

Trail TRAIL-COOLED SEATS+3,500 LBS TOWING!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

57,696KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV6MW149880

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 57,696 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-TRAIL EDITION is in great shape! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS, 3,500 LBS TOWING CAPACITY, TOYOTA HITCH/WIRE AND MORE. Gorgeous Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota RAV4