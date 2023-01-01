$39,987+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Trail TRAIL-COOLED SEATS+3,500 LBS TOWING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 57,696 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER-TRAIL EDITION is in great shape! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS, 3,500 LBS TOWING CAPACITY, TOYOTA HITCH/WIRE AND MORE. Gorgeous Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
