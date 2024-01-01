$32,899+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-PWR SEAT+HTD STEERING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$32,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 66,589 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
