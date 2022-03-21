$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE XSE TECH+XTRA WARRANTY-120,000 KMS!
- Listing ID: 8670152
- Stock #: W5630B
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV1MW102857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 26,073 KM
Vehicle Description
This XSE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE is a great deal! TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 120,000 kms or September 11, 2027 whichever comes first, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARI-FI, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BLACK ROOF AND GRILLE, 19 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report. Vehicle priced to sell due to Carfax claim. Please see images for details and also click the Carfax link on our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
