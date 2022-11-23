Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

40,416 KM

Details Description Features

$44,947

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,947

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$44,947

+ taxes & licensing

40,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383917
  • Stock #: W5812A
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV7MC147795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 40,416 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-LIMITED has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

