2021 Toyota RAV4
Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 9383917
- Stock #: W5812A
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV7MC147795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 40,416 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-LIMITED has it all! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 11 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
