2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE TECH-HUD+COOLED SEATS!
- Listing ID: 9407569
- Stock #: W5849
- VIN: JTMGB3FVXMD000311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 36,841 KM
Vehicle Description
This XSE-PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE is the TOP PACKAGE and features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SOFTEX SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH WITH KICK SENSOR, 19 INCH ALLOYS, AUTO LEVELING LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
