Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

36,841 KM

Details Description Features

$63,892

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,892

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE TECH-HUD+COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime XSE TECH-HUD+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$63,892

+ taxes & licensing

36,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407569
  • Stock #: W5849
  • VIN: JTMGB3FVXMD000311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 36,841 KM

Vehicle Description

This XSE-PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE is the TOP PACKAGE and features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SOFTEX SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH WITH KICK SENSOR, 19 INCH ALLOYS, AUTO LEVELING LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 36,841 KM
$63,892 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 33,048 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 29,222 KM
$53,905 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory