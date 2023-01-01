Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

61,325 KM

$36,702

+ tax & licensing
$36,702

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE-HTD WHEEL+SUNROOF!

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE-HTD WHEEL+SUNROOF!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$36,702

+ taxes & licensing

61,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9845573
  Stock #: W5985
  VIN: 2T3W1RFV3MC126337

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 61,325 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-FWD XLE is super clean! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

