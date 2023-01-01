$36,702 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 3 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9845573

9845573 Stock #: W5985

W5985 VIN: 2T3W1RFV3MC126337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 61,325 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.