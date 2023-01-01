$36,702+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE-HTD WHEEL+SUNROOF!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$36,702
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9845573
- Stock #: W5985
- VIN: 2T3W1RFV3MC126337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 61,325 KM
Vehicle Description
This DEALER SERVICED-FWD XLE is super clean! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
