2021 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0 A91 EDITION!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 18,163 KM
Vehicle Description
This A91 EDITION is the one you have been waiting for! Features: 19 INCH MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, REAR LIP SPOILER, ALACANTARA SEATS, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED 14 WAY POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, DUAL AUTO A/C, 381 HP AND MORE. Gorgeous Nocturnal exterior and Black/Blue stitching interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
