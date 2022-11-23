Menu
2021 Toyota Supra

18,163 KM

$67,942

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 A91 EDITION!

2021 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 A91 EDITION!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

18,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363778
  • Stock #: W5822
  • VIN: WZ1DB0C07MW036506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W5822
  • Mileage 18,163 KM

Vehicle Description

This A91 EDITION is the one you have been waiting for! Features: 19 INCH MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, REAR LIP SPOILER, ALACANTARA SEATS, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED 14 WAY POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, DUAL AUTO A/C, 381 HP AND MORE. Gorgeous Nocturnal exterior and Black/Blue stitching interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

