Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tacoma

15,689 KM

Details Description Features

$51,924

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,924

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+NAVI+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10116948
  2. 10116948
  3. 10116948
  4. 10116948
  5. 10116948
  6. 10116948
  7. 10116948
  8. 10116948
  9. 10116948
  10. 10116948
  11. 10116948
  12. 10116948
  13. 10116948
  14. 10116948
  15. 10116948
  16. 10116948
  17. 10116948
  18. 10116948
  19. 10116948
  20. 10116948
  21. 10116948
  22. 10116948
  23. 10116948
  24. 10116948
  25. 10116948
  26. 10116948
Contact Seller

$51,924

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116948
  • Stock #: TZ145A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5MX273300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,689 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY EQUIPPED and ONLY 16,000 KMS! This TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER REAR GLASS, 16 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 15,689 KM
$51,924 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra L...
 23,671 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 27,613 KM
$56,923 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory