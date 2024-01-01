Menu
Account
Sign In
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Awesome Cement Grey exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota Tacoma

68,259 KM

Details Description Features

$41,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10869387
  2. 10869387
  3. 10869387
  4. 10869387
  5. 10869387
  6. 10869387
  7. 10869387
  8. 10869387
  9. 10869387
  10. 10869387
  11. 10869387
  12. 10869387
  13. 10869387
  14. 10869387
  15. 10869387
  16. 10869387
  17. 10869387
  18. 10869387
  19. 10869387
  20. 10869387
  21. 10869387
  22. 10869387
  23. 10869387
Contact Seller

$41,933

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,259KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN2MX055902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,259 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Awesome Cement Grey exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited CREW LIMITED+SNOW TIRES/RIMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Limited CREW LIMITED+SNOW TIRES/RIMS! 26,328 KM $57,918 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE-ONE OWNER+SERVICED HERE! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE-ONE OWNER+SERVICED HERE! 97,105 KM $33,922 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger LIMITED AWD! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger LIMITED AWD! 62,856 KM $62,924 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,933

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma