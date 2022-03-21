Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

68,251 KM

Details

$62,909

+ tax & licensing
$62,909

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

AUTHENTIC TRD PRO!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

AUTHENTIC TRD PRO!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$62,909

+ taxes & licensing

68,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8926867
  • Stock #: W5688
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8MX252540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,251 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DOUBLE CAB-TRD PRO is the one you have been waiting for! Features: BLACK TRD OFF ROAD ALLOYS, SKID PLATE, FOX SHOCKS FRONT TO BACK, RIGID LED FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED TRD PRO LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, 7 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, MULTI-TERRAIN BACK-UP CAMERAS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Lunar Rock exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

