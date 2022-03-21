$62,909+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
AUTHENTIC TRD PRO!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$62,909
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8926867
- Stock #: W5688
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8MX252540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,251 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DOUBLE CAB-TRD PRO is the one you have been waiting for! Features: BLACK TRD OFF ROAD ALLOYS, SKID PLATE, FOX SHOCKS FRONT TO BACK, RIGID LED FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED TRD PRO LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, 7 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, MULTI-TERRAIN BACK-UP CAMERAS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Lunar Rock exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
