2021 Toyota Tacoma

30,607 KM

Details Description Features

$46,879

+ tax & licensing
$46,879

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRAIL EDITION!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRAIL EDITION!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$46,879

+ taxes & licensing

30,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611269
  • Stock #: W5887A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4MX248744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,607 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRAIL EDITION has ONLY 30,607 KMS! Features UPGRADED 16 INCH GOLD OFF ROAD ALLOYS, PREDATOR SIDE STEPS, LIMITED GRILLE, BLACK OUT BADGES, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS AND MORE. Army Green exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

