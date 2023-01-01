Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

38,893 KM

Details Description Features

$48,926

+ tax & licensing
$48,926

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$48,926

+ taxes & licensing

38,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9782584
  Stock #: W5966A
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5MX056011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,893 KM

Vehicle Description

This TRD SPORT PREMIUM in VOODOO BLUE looks amazing! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean inside and out. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

