2021 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM-LEATHER+SUNROOF!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 9782584
- Stock #: W5966A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5MX056011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,893 KM
Vehicle Description
This TRD SPORT PREMIUM in VOODOO BLUE looks amazing! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean inside and out. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
