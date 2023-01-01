Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

43,392 KM

Details

$53,929

+ tax & licensing
$53,929

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD!

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$53,929

+ taxes & licensing

43,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240806
  • Stock #: W6071A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F18MX007184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,392 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD is super clean! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

