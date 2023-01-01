$53,929+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2021 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$53,929
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10240806
- Stock #: W6071A
- VIN: 5TFUY5F18MX007184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,392 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD is super clean! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
