2021 Toyota Tundra

$65,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 1 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10471887

10471887 Stock #: TZ228A

TZ228A VIN: 5TFAY5F16MX026190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,176 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.