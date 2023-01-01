Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

11,176 KM

Details Description Features

$65,977

+ tax & licensing
$65,977

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 1794-ONLY 11,176 KMS!

2021 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 1794-ONLY 11,176 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$65,977

+ taxes & licensing

11,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471887
  • Stock #: TZ228A
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F16MX026190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,176 KM

Vehicle Description

This CREWMAX PLATINUM 1794 is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 11,176 KMS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Stunning Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

