Menu
Account
Sign In
This extra clean CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, CLEARANCE SONAR SENSORS, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEPS, BED LINER, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota Tundra

52,684 KM

Details Description Features

$51,769

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX TRD-EXTRA CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX TRD-EXTRA CLEAN!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10935881
  2. 10935881
  3. 10935881
  4. 10935881
  5. 10935881
  6. 10935881
  7. 10935881
  8. 10935881
  9. 10935881
  10. 10935881
  11. 10935881
  12. 10935881
  13. 10935881
  14. 10935881
  15. 10935881
  16. 10935881
  17. 10935881
  18. 10935881
  19. 10935881
  20. 10935881
  21. 10935881
  22. 10935881
  23. 10935881
  24. 10935881
  25. 10935881
  26. 10935881
  27. 10935881
Contact Seller

$51,769

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F13MX011062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,684 KM

Vehicle Description

This extra clean CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, CLEARANCE SONAR SENSORS, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEPS, BED LINER, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE UPGRADE-HTD STEERING+18 INCH ALLOYS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE UPGRADE-HTD STEERING+18 INCH ALLOYS! 50,748 KM $23,977 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION! 4,955 KM $56,879 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 CREWMAX TRD! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 CREWMAX TRD! 22,177 KM $59,944 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,769

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra