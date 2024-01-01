$51,769+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 CREWMAX TRD-EXTRA CLEAN!
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 CREWMAX TRD-EXTRA CLEAN!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$51,769
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,684 KM
Vehicle Description
This extra clean CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, CLEARANCE SONAR SENSORS, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEPS, BED LINER, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vandermeer Toyota
Vandermeer Toyota
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437