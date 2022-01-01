Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

19,103 KM

$58,926

+ tax & licensing
$58,926

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM!

2021 Toyota Tundra

DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$58,926

+ taxes & licensing

19,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8076166
  Stock #: W5518A
  VIN: 5TFUY5F13MX989920

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,103 KM

Here is the Tundra you have been waiting for! TRD SPORT PREMIUM features: TOYOTA HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH WHEELS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

