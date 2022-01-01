2021 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
Here is the Tundra you have been waiting for! TRD SPORT PREMIUM features: TOYOTA HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH WHEELS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8