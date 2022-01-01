Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

190 KM

SR5

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8105677
  Stock #: W9000
  VIN: 5TFDY5F18MX045658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash price +HST. Last 2021 Tundra V8. Late arriving leftover unsold unit. Crewmax, TRD Sport Premium package has leather, moonroof, nav, and much much more. Compares to Limited package on new model 2022 for thousands less! Proven and dependable 5.7l V8 powertrain.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

