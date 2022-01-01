2021 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
Cash price +HST. Last 2021 Tundra V8. Late arriving leftover unsold unit. Crewmax, TRD Sport Premium package has leather, moonroof, nav, and much much more. Compares to Limited package on new model 2022 for thousands less! Proven and dependable 5.7l V8 powertrain.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8