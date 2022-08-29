Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

51,138 KM

Details Description Features

$55,502

+ tax & licensing
$55,502

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX TRD-HARD TRI+TRD EXHAUST+MORE!

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX TRD-HARD TRI+TRD EXHAUST+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$55,502

+ taxes & licensing

51,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275905
  • Stock #: W5786
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F11MX956317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,138 KM

Vehicle Description

This CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD is loaded with accessories! Features: TOYOTA HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, BED EXTENDER, SIDE STEP BARS, TRD EXHAUST, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS AND MORE. Beautiful Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

