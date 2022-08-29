$55,502+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 CREWMAX TRD-HARD TRI+TRD EXHAUST+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$55,502
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275905
- Stock #: W5786
- VIN: 5TFDY5F11MX956317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,138 KM
Vehicle Description
This CREWMAX-TRD OFF ROAD is loaded with accessories! Features: TOYOTA HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, BED EXTENDER, SIDE STEP BARS, TRD EXHAUST, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS AND MORE. Beautiful Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.