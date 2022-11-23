Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

33,342 KM

Details Description Features

$56,498

+ tax & licensing
$56,498

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD-TRI FOLD+LINE X+MORE!

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD-TRI FOLD+LINE X+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$56,498

+ taxes & licensing

33,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9383914
  • Stock #: W5804
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10MX028790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,342 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, SIDE STEP BARS, LINE X, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, POWER MOONROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, DUAL AUTO A/C, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS AND MORE. Beautiful Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

