2021 Toyota Tundra

$54,896 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 1 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9454687

9454687 Stock #: W5800

W5800 VIN: 5TFDY5F14MX010633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,192 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

