2021 Toyota Tundra

28,192 KM

$54,896

+ tax & licensing
$54,896

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX TRAIL-ONLY 28,192 KMS!

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 CREWMAX TRAIL-ONLY 28,192 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$54,896

+ taxes & licensing

28,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9454687
  Stock #: W5800
  VIN: 5TFDY5F14MX010633

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 28,192 KM

Vehicle Description

This CREWMAX TRAIL EDITION has ONLY 28,192 KMS! Features: OEM 18 INCH TRD OFF ROAD ALLOYS, PREDATOR SIDE STEPS, 1794 GRILLE, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, BED LINER, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Awesome Army Green exterior and super clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

