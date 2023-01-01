$54,896+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 CREWMAX TRAIL-ONLY 28,192 KMS!
- Listing ID: 9454687
- Stock #: W5800
- VIN: 5TFDY5F14MX010633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,192 KM
Vehicle Description
This CREWMAX TRAIL EDITION has ONLY 28,192 KMS! Features: OEM 18 INCH TRD OFF ROAD ALLOYS, PREDATOR SIDE STEPS, 1794 GRILLE, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, BED LINER, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Awesome Army Green exterior and super clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
