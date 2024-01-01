Menu
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED has ONLY 36,788 KMS! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 9 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, GLASS ROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2021 Toyota Venza

36,788 KM

$45,897

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza

Limited LIMITED-HEADS UP DISPLAY+PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS!

2021 Toyota Venza

Limited LIMITED-HEADS UP DISPLAY+PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$45,897

+ taxes & licensing

36,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAHXMJ018173

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 36,788 KM

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED has ONLY 36,788 KMS! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 9 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, GLASS ROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

AWD
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$45,897

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Venza