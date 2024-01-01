$45,897+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
Limited LIMITED-HEADS UP DISPLAY+PANO ROOF+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$45,897
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 36,788 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED has ONLY 36,788 KMS! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 9 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, GLASS ROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
