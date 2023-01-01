$64,882+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX 350
EXECUTIVE EDITION-HUD+COOLED SEATS+MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$64,882
- Listing ID: 10059156
- Stock #: TZ088A
- VIN: 2T2JZMDAXNC348885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 26,016 KM
Vehicle Description
If you want every single feature than this EXECUTIVE PACKAGE is for you! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, POWER HATCH, RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous White Pearl exterior and Caramel interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
