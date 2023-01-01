Menu
2022 Lexus RX 350

26,016 KM

$64,882

+ tax & licensing
$64,882

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2022 Lexus RX 350

2022 Lexus RX 350

EXECUTIVE EDITION-HUD+COOLED SEATS+MORE!

2022 Lexus RX 350

EXECUTIVE EDITION-HUD+COOLED SEATS+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$64,882

+ taxes & licensing

26,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059156
  • Stock #: TZ088A
  • VIN: 2T2JZMDAXNC348885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # TZ088A
  • Mileage 26,016 KM

Vehicle Description

If you want every single feature than this EXECUTIVE PACKAGE is for you! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, POWER HATCH, RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 20 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous White Pearl exterior and Caramel interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

