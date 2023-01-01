Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Lexus RX 350

32,421 KM

Details Description Features

$53,942

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,942

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus RX 350

2022 Lexus RX 350

ONE OWNER-PREMIUM PACKAGE!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lexus RX 350

ONE OWNER-PREMIUM PACKAGE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10212261
  2. 10212261
  3. 10212261
  4. 10212261
  5. 10212261
  6. 10212261
  7. 10212261
  8. 10212261
  9. 10212261
  10. 10212261
  11. 10212261
  12. 10212261
  13. 10212261
  14. 10212261
  15. 10212261
  16. 10212261
  17. 10212261
  18. 10212261
  19. 10212261
  20. 10212261
  21. 10212261
  22. 10212261
  23. 10212261
  24. 10212261
  25. 10212261
  26. 10212261
  27. 10212261
  28. 10212261
  29. 10212261
  30. 10212261
  31. 10212261
Contact Seller

$53,942

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,421KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212261
  • Stock #: TZ184A
  • VIN: 2T2HZMDA7NC361947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # TZ184A
  • Mileage 32,421 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-PREMIUM PACKAGE is extremely well equipped! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 8 INCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Caviar exterior and Glazed Caramel interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2022 Lexus RX 350 ON...
 32,421 KM
$53,942 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma T...
 27,693 KM
$53,987 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 45,847 KM
$28,809 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory